Quintana didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings.

The veteran southpaw was tagged for a pair of solo homers, one by Willy Adames in the first inning and another by Luis Matos in the second, but settled in and retired 10 of his final 11 batters. Quintana was pulled after 82 pitches, just two outs shy of what would've been his fourth straight quality start. Over that four-game stretch, he's posted a 2.66 ERA and a 16:4 K:BB, giving Milwaukee steady innings in the middle of the rotation.