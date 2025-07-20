Quintana (7-3) allowed four runs on four hits and no walks over six innings and picked up the win Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw worked around two long balls -- a two-run Shohei Ohtani homer in the third and an Esteury Ruiz solo blast in the fifth -- in this 83-pitch performance to tally his 109th career victory. Since returning from a shoulder injury June 1, Quintana has produced a 4.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB across 43.1 innings. In 77.1 total innings, the 36-year-old sports a 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 53:31 K:BB. Quintana is currently scheduled to make his next turn in the rotation against the Marlins at home next weekend.