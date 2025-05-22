Quintana (shoulder) will throw roughly 45 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The bullpen session will include two "up-downs" to simulate rest in between innings. The Brewers will make a determination on the next steps for Quintana based on how the hurler feels during the session and how he recovers. Quintana has been sidelined since mid-May with a left shoulder impingement.
