Quintana (shoulder) gave up three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in a rehab start Tuesday with High-A Wisconsin.

Quintana wasn't especially sharp in the rehab outing, but he covered 71 pitches and should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start with the Brewers on Sunday in Philadelphia. He'll likely return to Milwaukee on Wednesday for further evaluation and will presumably throw another bullpen session before the Brewers lock him in to start Sunday. Before being shelved earlier this month with a left shoulder impingement, Quintana had gone 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings.