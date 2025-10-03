Brewers manager Pat Murphy on Friday declined to name an NLDS Game 2 starter but said Quintana and Quinn Priester are both options, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Quintana has been shelved since mid-September with a left calf strain, but he appears to be fully healthy now heading into the NLDS. Because of three off days, the Brewers will need only three starting pitchers for the NLDS, and Quintana looks to be one of them along with Priester and Game 1 starter Freddy Peralta.