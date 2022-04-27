Urena gave up three runs -- one earned -- over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed four hits, walked a batter and struck out none.

Urena had a shot to record a three-inning save Tuesday, but the Pirates put the tying run on deck in the ninth inning, and Josh Hader was summoned to close the door. Urena has tossed an inning-plus in three of his four appearances and owns a respectable 3.52 ERA, but he also has posted a 3:5 K:BB. Expect him to continue working in middle-to-long relief for the Brewers.