Hernandez was traded from the Mariners to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for Justin Topa.

A 5-foot-11 righty starter, Hernandez logged a 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 116.2 innings at Single-A last season, although he was old for the level (turned 22 in June). Hernandez has a plus slider, and the Brewers obviously see some potential. He should work at High-A and Double-A in his age-22/23 season.