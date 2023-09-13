Donaldson went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Miami.

After having his contract selected by Milwaukee on Monday, Donaldson delivered an RBI and a run scored in his Brewer debut. He was even better Tuesday, reaching in all four of his plate appearances (two hits, two walks), including a solo home run off Edward Cabrera in the fourth frame. Though the change of scenery could be exactly what the former MVP needed, it's worthwhile to remember Donaldson slashed just .142/.225/.434 in 33 games with the Yankees this season.