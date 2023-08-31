Donaldson (calf) signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Donaldson still has some work to do in his recovery from the severe right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since mid-July, but he'll report to Triple-A Nashville to begin what will essentially be a minor-league rehab assignment and could become an option for the current NL Central leaders by mid-September. Andruw Monasterio has had a miserable August and may eventually be unseated by Donaldson as Milwaukee's primary option at third base. Because this deal came together before Friday, Donaldson will be eligible to suit up for the Brewers in the postseason.