Brewers' Josh Hader: Allows first run
Hader allowed his first run of the season in a non-save situation in Monday's victory over the Cardinals, but he still recorded the final three outs of the contest and struck out three batters.
Manager Craig Counsell did not want to take any chances heading into the ninth inning with a four-run lead, so he brought in Hader even though a save was not on the line, and Hader was able to lock up the win. While Hader no longer owns only zeroes in the ERA column, his 0.90 ERA through 10 innings is not shabby, nor is his 0.60 WHIP or 18:2 K:BB. Hader has mainly been used as the closer through the season's first couple weeks, but his role could change some in the near future once Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) -- scheduled to be activated Tuesday, but likely opening in lower-leverage spots -- is back in the late-inning mix.
