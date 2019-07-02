Hader allowed two runs on two hits while striking out on batter, earning the save against the Reds on Monday.

Hader took the mound in the eighth inning with a 6-3 lead and served up a two-run shot to Eugenio Suarez. It was the seventh homer allowed by Hader this year and the first since June 1. Monday also broke Hader's 11.1-inning scoreless streak.