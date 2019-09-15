Hader gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two through one inning to record his 33rd save in a 7-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

After getting a groundout to start the inning, a walk and a two-run home run put Hader on the ropes, but he quickly recovered to strike out the next two hitters to nail down his 33rd save. The left-hander has a 2.70 ERA with 129 strikeouts through 56 appearances this season.