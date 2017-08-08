Brewers' Josh Hader: Another scoreless appearance
Hader threw a scoreless inning in Monday's loss to the Twins despite allowing a hit and issuing three walks.
Hader was not sharp Monday and now owns 17 walks in 22.1 innings out of the Brewers' bullpen this season, but even in a subpar outing he was able to keep the opponent off the scoreboard. Hader, who does have 27 strikeouts and has given up just 10 hits, will continue working in a multi-situation relief role for the time being.
