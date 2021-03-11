Hader recorded two outs and allowed two home runs in his first appearance of the spring Wednesday. He struck out two batters and walked one.

Hader was working on his offspeed stuff Wednesday, throwing "quite a few" changeups, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. However, the two homers came off fastballs. Hader worked almost exclusively fastball-slider the last three seasons, but it appears he is attempting to bring back the changeup that he used from time to time during his 2017 rookie season. That's likely in an effort to keep the ball in the park, as he gave up 1.7 HR/9 over the last two years. Of course, he also struck out 169 batters in 94.2 innings during that same span.