Hader will not be suspended or fined in regards to offensive social media posts from years past.

Multiple instances of offensive tweets from Hader's social media account resurfaced during his appearance in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The reliever spoke to the press following the exhibition, apologizing for his comments and stating that he would accept whatever punishment came his way. Though Hader escaped the incident without any major consequences, he will need to undergo sensitivity training and participate in the MLB's diversity program.