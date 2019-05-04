Hader picked up the save against the Mets on Friday, striking out five and walking one while allowing one hit over two innings to preserve a 3-1 victory for the Brewers.

The flame-throwing lefty allowed a couple of baserunners, but he punched out five hitters to record the two-inning save for his eighth of the season in nine opportunities. His 3.24 ERA is higher than the 2.43 mark he posted in his dominant campaign last season, but Hader is still striking out batters at an elite clip with a 36:5 K:BB, and he's also sporting an excellent 0.78 WHIP over 16.2 innings.