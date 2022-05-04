Hader was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Reds due to mid-back spasms, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The All-Star lefty didn't enter for the ninth inning with the Brewers leading 6-3, and manager Craig Counsell revealed the injury following the contest. Hader hasn't pitched since April 27 and had the spasms surface Saturday, but he threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to be available Wednesday or Thursday. Devin Williams secured the save in his place and could receive another save opportunity Wednesday should Hader be held out again.