Hader blew the save and took the loss against Washington in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game. He was charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk.

The Nationals rallied to take the lead against Hader with two outs in the eighth inning. His inning went as follows: strikeout, hit by pitch, strikeout, broken-bat single, walk, single. Right fielder Trent Grisham misread Juan Soto's base knock with the bases loaded and let the ball get by him, allowing the winning run to score. Hader also blew a save in a critical spot in the second-to-last game of the regular season and the long ball was a problem throughout the campaign. The Brewers will be getting Corey Knebel (elbow) back next year, but despite all that Hader has a case to be among the top five relievers off the board in 2020.