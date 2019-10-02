Brewers' Josh Hader: Blown save, loss in playoff
Hader blew the save and took the loss against Washington in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game. He was charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk.
The Nationals rallied to take the lead against Hader with two outs in the eighth inning. His inning went as follows: strikeout, hit by pitch, strikeout, broken-bat single, walk, single. Right fielder Trent Grisham misread Juan Soto's base knock with the bases loaded and let the ball get by him, allowing the winning run to score. Hader also blew a save in a critical spot in the second-to-last game of the regular season and the long ball was a problem throughout the campaign. The Brewers will be getting Corey Knebel (elbow) back next year, but despite all that Hader has a case to be among the top five relievers off the board in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...