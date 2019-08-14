Brewers' Josh Hader: Blows fifth save
Hader struck out one but gave up a game-winning home run to Marwin Gonzalez in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.
Drew Pomeranz opened the eighth by putting two ducks on the pond, and he got stuck with the loss when Hader allowed those inherited runners to score. It's still the fifth blown save of the season for the Brewers' closer, and three of them have come in his last four chances. With Hader struggling and Milwaukee fighting for an NL Central crown, Matt Albers could continue to work his way into the ninth-inning mix.
