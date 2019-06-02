Hader gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts across two innings during a blown save against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Brewers-Pirates slugfest gave both Hader and Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez their first blown saves of the season. The Brewers called upon Hader in the eighth with two runners on base, no outs and a one-run lead. Hader struck out the first batter but then allowed a home run to give up the lead. After the Brewers tied the game again in the top of the ninth, Hader pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning. The 25-year-old is now 13-for-14 in save chances with a 2.45 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this season.