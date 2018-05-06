Hader (1-0) blew his first save of the season, allowing two runs on a walk and a hit across two innings of work, but was bailed out by his offense and picked up the win. He struck out four.

Hader unsurprisingly led things off with a strikeout, but he walked the next batter before serving up a game-tying two-run homer to Starling Marte. The young lefty fanned the next two batters to end the inning, and the Brewers' offense picked him up and reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out RBI double from Ryan Braun to put him in position to win the game. Hader made no mistakes in the ninth inning, shutting the door in just 13 pitches. Despite the uncharacteristic outing, he still owns a phenomenal 1.80 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 43:6 K:BB through 20 innings this season.