Hader allowed two hits and a run while striking out two in one inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Hader didn't have any trouble getting his first two outs, but pinch hitter Sam Hilliard took him deep for the game-tying run. It's Hader's seventh blown save of the year. He's converted 37 saves, including twelve in a row before Saturday's hiccup. The flame-throwing southpaw owns a 2.62 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 138 strikeouts in 75.2 innings.