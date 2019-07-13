Hader blew his second save of the season in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Giants, giving up two runs on two home runs over two innings while striking out three.

Entering the game in the eighth inning to protect a 5-4 lead, Hader served up a pinch-hit solo shot to Tyler Austin, then another one to Brandon Crawford in the ninth to put the Brewers behind, only for Christian Yelich to bail the Milwaukee closer out in the bottom of the ninth with a triple and eventual tying run off Will Smith. Hader was dealing with back stiffness prior to the All-Star break that cost him a chance to appear in the Midsummer Classic, and his first appearance after the break suggests he may not be 100 percent yet.