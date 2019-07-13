Brewers' Josh Hader: Blows second save Friday
Hader blew his second save of the season in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Giants, giving up two runs on two home runs over two innings while striking out three.
Entering the game in the eighth inning to protect a 5-4 lead, Hader served up a pinch-hit solo shot to Tyler Austin, then another one to Brandon Crawford in the ninth to put the Brewers behind, only for Christian Yelich to bail the Milwaukee closer out in the bottom of the ninth with a triple and eventual tying run off Will Smith. Hader was dealing with back stiffness prior to the All-Star break that cost him a chance to appear in the Midsummer Classic, and his first appearance after the break suggests he may not be 100 percent yet.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal