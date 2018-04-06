Brewers' Josh Hader: Candidate to close in Knebel's absence
Hader is a candidate to close in Corey Knebel's absence, but manager Craig Counsell has yet to decide on a replacement closer, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Knebel suffered a hamstring injury that will require a DL stint, which leaves the ninth inning open for the Brewers until at least mid-to-late April. Hader, who brings a mid-90s fastball from the left side, has been untouchable in his three innings this season, notching seven strikeouts and allowing just two baserunners and no earned runs. The Brewers have other candidates with more experience, however, including Jacob Barnes and Jeremy Jeffress. Counsell's plan for the ninth inning should come into focus over the next few games, but Hader would seemingly be in the mix for save opportunities.
