Hader was tagged with a blown save against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He pitched one-third of an inning and did not give up any hits, but he allowed two runs on five walks while striking out one.

Even elite performers struggle sometimes, and that was certainly the case with Hader on Saturday as he simply could not locate his fastball in the strike zone. The fireballer threw only nine of his 32 pitches for strikes and walked in two batters before he was mercifully lifted after retiring only one hitter. Fortunately for Hader and the Brewers, Devin Williams came in and kept Pittsburgh from tacking on additional runs, and Eric Sogard hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth. Hader's job is about as secure as they come given that this was his first blown save of the season. In fact, he had not allowed any earned runs prior to Saturday, and he has still not allowed a base hit in 2020.