Hader threw a perfect ninth inning against the Reds on Tuesday to earn his seventh save of the season. He did not record a strikeout.

The lefty is a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances and still has not allowed a run or a hit through nine appearances this season (9.1 innings). With the condensed schedule this year, Hader is being used as more of a traditional, one-inning closer. That means he'll likely finish with fewer frames than expected, but it's hard to argue with his usage given the results so far.