Hader gave up one hit while striking out two batters in a scoreless inning against Arizona on Sunday to earn his 22nd save.

Hader entered in the ninth inning staked to a three-run lead and made easy work of the Diamondbacks, striking out two and allowing only a harmless single. The scoreless outing was a welcome sight after Hader allowed two runs in three of his previous five appearances. Despite the recent struggles, the flamethrowing lefty has continued to cement his name atop of the list of the most dominant relievers in baseball this season, compiling a 2.27 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16.6 K/9 while converting 22 of 24 save opportunities.