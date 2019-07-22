Brewers' Josh Hader: Collects 22nd save
Hader gave up one hit while striking out two batters in a scoreless inning against Arizona on Sunday to earn his 22nd save.
Hader entered in the ninth inning staked to a three-run lead and made easy work of the Diamondbacks, striking out two and allowing only a harmless single. The scoreless outing was a welcome sight after Hader allowed two runs in three of his previous five appearances. Despite the recent struggles, the flamethrowing lefty has continued to cement his name atop of the list of the most dominant relievers in baseball this season, compiling a 2.27 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16.6 K/9 while converting 22 of 24 save opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...