Hader (2-0) walked one and struck out two over one inning to earn the extra-inning win Wednesday versus the Cubs.

Hader pitched a scoreless ninth inning and was in line for the win after Lorenzo Cain's three-run homer put the Brewers ahead in the 10th. J.P. Feyereisen and Brad Boxberger upheld the lead to give Hader the win. The Brewers' primary closer hasn't gotten a save chance yet, but Hader has allowed just one baserunner while striking out five in his two innings of work this year.