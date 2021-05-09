Hader (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts and earned the extra-inning win Sunday over Miami.
Hader took care of business to keep the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning, and Milwaukee pulled ahead in the top of the 10th. With Hader and Devin Williams already done for the day, Drew Rasmussen was called on for the save, and he converted with a scoreless inning. The 27-year-old Hader has a 0.71 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings. He's been dominant and effective as the closer, converting all seven of his save opportunities so far. The southpaw hasn't pitched in a save situation since April 30, as Milwaukee has gone 2-7 in May.