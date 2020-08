Hader did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Sunday against the Cubs.

Hader came on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and prevailed to earn his fifth save of the season. He did battle through a 13-pitch at-bat with Nico Hoerner, which ran Hader's pitching count to 25. Hader has maintained his dominance early, throwing 6.1 scoreless frames with 10 strikeouts.