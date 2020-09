Hader hit a batter and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Hader plunked Jorge Bonifacio to start the ninth inning, but retired the next three batters on nine pitches to get the save. Hader hasn't allowed a hit in 12 appearances, an MLB record to start a season, but he has issued 10 walks in 11.2 innings. The 26-year-old has nine saves, 18 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA this season.