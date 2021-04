Hader notched the save in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Twins. He tossed a perfect inning while striking out the three batters he faced.

Hader was absolutely dominant when called upon in the season opener, tossing nine of his 11 pitches for strikes and fanning the three batters he faced. Hader went 13-for-15 in save opportunities last season and should be one of the league's elite closers once again in 2021.