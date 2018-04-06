Hader could be in line for some saves as the Brewers employ a closer committee while Corey Knebel (hamstring) is on the disabled list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Knebel will be out for at least six weeks, and there's no obvious candidate to take over for him in the Brewers' bullpen. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that the team will use a committee, though he didn't specify who would be a part of it. Hader's electric stuff has led him to a 37.7 percent strikeout rate and a 1.95 ERA in his short major-league career -- definitely prototypical closer numbers. The Brewers may prefer to keep him in a high-leverage stopper role, though, as he's excelled there so far.