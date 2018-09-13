Hader pitched the eighth inning of Wednesday's victory over the Cubs and picked up his sixth win of the season.

The Brewers never trailed in Wednesday's game, but starter Chase Anderson only went four innings, and the official scorer -- as is his discretion -- decided to award the victory to Hader rather than Corey Knebel, who finished the fifth inning and also picked the sixth frame. Not surprisingly, Hader recorded all three of his outs Wednesday via the punchout, and he now has 17 strikeouts in just 7.2 innings this month.