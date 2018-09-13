Brewers' Josh Hader: Credited with victory
Hader pitched the eighth inning of Wednesday's victory over the Cubs and picked up his sixth win of the season.
The Brewers never trailed in Wednesday's game, but starter Chase Anderson only went four innings, and the official scorer -- as is his discretion -- decided to award the victory to Hader rather than Corey Knebel, who finished the fifth inning and also picked the sixth frame. Not surprisingly, Hader recorded all three of his outs Wednesday via the punchout, and he now has 17 strikeouts in just 7.2 innings this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...