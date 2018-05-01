Brewers' Josh Hader: Delivers eight-strikeout save
Hader struck out eight of the nine batters he faced Monday to record a 2.2-inning save in the Brewers' 6-5 victory over the Reds.
Hader had already been amazing coming into the series opener, as he carried a 31:4 K:BB with just two runs allowed over 15.1 innings. But this performance was one of the greatest regular-season relief outings of all time, with Hader's outing marking the first eight-out save in which all eight outs were recorded via strikeout. Corey Knebel (hamstring) is nearing a return to action, and the Brewers have been more than willing to use Hader in non-save situations, but the way lefty is pitching, he will be one of the best fantasy relievers out there even if he won't be pitching in a traditional closer's role. Hader's 39 strikeouts have him tied for 23rd in the majors among all pitchers, an eye-popping total that has powered Hader to a 1.00 ERA and 0.50 WHIP.
