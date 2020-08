Hader walked one and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Twins.

The southpaw had been merely good through his first three appearances of 2020. but Hader looked more like his overpowering self in this one. He has yet to give up a hit, posting a 6:2 K:BB through four innings to go along with a 0.00 ERA, and he seems to have little competition for save chances in the Milwaukee bullpen this season.