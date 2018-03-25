Hader has thrown 8.1 scoreless innings over seven spring appearances while posting a 0.72 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB.

Hader routinely dominated big-league hitters last year as a rookie, and that has carried over to Cactus League play, where opposing hitters have mustered just four hits and a .138 batting average against Hader. He posted a superb 12.8 K/9 a year ago over 47.2 MLB innings and finished with 68 strikeouts despite not debuting until June 10, so it's not hard to envision him topping 100 punchouts in 2018 with a full season at the top level. He will begin the year as the top left-handed option in the Brewers' bullpen, and despite being a southpaw and lacking ninth-inning experience, would be in the mix for saves should incumbent closer Corey Knebel cede the role for any reason.

