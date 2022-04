Hader walked two but struck out three across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Pirates.

Hader walked two of the first three batters he faced, but he struck out Yoshi Tsutsugo and Roberto Perez to end the game and earn his 10th save of the season. That mark leads the league, but perhaps more impressive have been the skills Hader has displayed. He has yet to allow an earned run across 9.1 innings while striking out 15 and walking only four.