Hader struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning Saturday as he picked up the save against the Cardinals.

Hader had to work hard for his three outs as he needed 21 pitches to get through the ninth but ultimately had no trouble getting his 13th save of the season which is the highest mark in the National League. Hader's numbers have dipped a bit in 2020 in comparison to recent seasons but the southpaw still did very well with a 3.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 19 innings.