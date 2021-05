Hader allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Nationals on Sunday.

Hader gave up a single to begin the ninth inning Sunday, but he preserved the Brewers' three-run lead to earn his 12th save of the year. The southpaw hasn't given up a run in any of his last five outings, and he now carries a 0.87 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 20.2 innings this season.