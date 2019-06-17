Hader struck out three and did not allow a baserunner across two scoreless innings to earn his 17th save of the season against the Giants.

Hader came on in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. He came back out for the ninth and made quick work of it, including outs on three consecutive pitches to end the game. Hader continues to rack up saves and strikeouts, making him a top-notch closer for fantasy purposes.