Hader threw 1.2 scoreless innings in the Brewers' loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

Hader did not record a strikeout Sunday, but he allowed just one hit and did not give up a run for the 10th time in 12 big-league appearances. Hader has 11 walks in 16.2 innings, but he did not walk a batter for the third consecutive outing Sunday, and by also giving up only seven hits with the Brewers, he now owns a 1.08 WHIP -- exactly the same mark as his 1.08 ERA. Expect him to continue working out of the bullpen for the Brewers.