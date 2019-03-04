Hader struck out three batters in a perfect inning Sunday against the Reds.

Hader looked to be in mid-season form and hit 98 on the radar gun in his first outing of spring training, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He appears on track to have another spectacular season out of the bullpen after posting a 2.43 ERA with 143 punchouts over 81.1 frames in 2018.

