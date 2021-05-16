Hader allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta.

Hader gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. After a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson, he allowed a two-out hit before punching out William Contreras to avoid blowing the save. Hader is still perfect through nine save opportunities despite allowing a run for the first time this month. He's sporting a stellar 1.15 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings