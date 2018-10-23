General manager David Stearns said Hader is expected to pitch out of the bullpen in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hader was touted as one of the top left-handed starting pitching prospects entering the 2017 season, but his success out of the bullpen over the past two seasons has prompted the Brewers to commit to keeping him in a multi-inning, high-leverage relief role for at least another season. The electric southpaw can still provide plenty of fantasy value as a reliever, as evidenced by his 6-1 record, 12 saves, 2.43 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 15.8 K/9 across 81.1 innings in 2018.