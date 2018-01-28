Brewers' Josh Hader: Expected to start year in bullpen
General Manager David Stearns expects to use Hader out of the bullpen to begin the season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hader was stellar out of the bullpen last season, striking out 68 batters across 47.2 innings and accruing a 2.08 ERA for Milwaukee. Stearns has since announced that the 23-year-old left-hander will be in a bullpen role, although that could change. The Brewers are in pursuit of a starting pitcher, so if they pull the trigger on a trade before spring training begins, that could solidify Hader's role in the bullpen for the time being.
