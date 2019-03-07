Hader struck out three batters across a perfect inning Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Hader already appears to be in midseason form, as the electric southpaw has now fanned all six batters he has faced this spring. He compiled a 2.43 ERA and 143 strikeouts across 81.1 innings last season and should reprise his role as a high-leverage reliever for the Brewers in 2019.

