Hader struck out three and walked one in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Pirates for the save.

Hader issued a walk to begin the ninth inning, but he would go on to punch out the next three batters to secure a 5-2 victory for Milwaukee. The 25-year-old lefty continues to be a force out of the bullpen this season for the Brewers, posting a 2.20 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with a 66:10 K:BB across 32.2 innings.