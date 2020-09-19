Hader pitched the final frame of Friday's 9-5 victory over the Royals. He served up a home run to lead off the inning but struck out the next three batters he faced.

The Brewers held a five-run lead when Hader entered, but because the club needed a win and Hader had not pitched since Monday, manager Craig Counsell still elected to use him in a non-save situation. Hader ultimately sealed the deal, but he also allowed a run for the fourth time in eight outings, and as a result now owns a 4.60 ERA after sitting with a zero in that department as recently as Aug. 28. Setup man Devin Williams has been more effective of late, but given Hader's track record and the fact Williams has never recorded a save at the big-league level, don't expect the bullpen hierarchy to change.