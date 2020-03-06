Hader threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against the Reds and struck out two batters.

Outings like Thursday's have become the norm for Hader, who has posted a 15.3 K/9 in his big-league career. He will head into the regular season as the Brewers' closer and will have a long leash, but there is at least a chance he could be moved into a more versatile role when fellow reliever Corey Knebel (elbow) is ready to go in May. Regardless of role, Hader will be at or near the top of the list of relief pitcher options in nearly all fantasy formats given his penchant for punchouts.